POLICE: NJ Man Assaults Restaurant Manager, Threatens To Kill Workers During Face Mask Dispute

A North Jersey restaurant customer went on an aggressive tirade, wielding a knife and threatening to kill workers who asked him to leave for not wearing a mask Wednesday night, authorities said.

Jose Canales, 21, of Morristown, was not wearing a mask when he ordered food at Fatty’s Restaurant on Morris Street around 10:30 p.m., Police Capt. Darnell Richardson said.

The restaurant’s manager, Mauri Colin, had just asked Canales to leave the store when he refused and became disrespectful, prompting Colin to cancel his order and refund the money, police said.

Canales then started punching Colin over the counter before taking out a small knife, police said.

He threatened to kill workers with the knife and threw the blade in their direction, police said.

Canales subsequently grabbed an iPad off the front counter and threw it at a staff member, causing it to become damaged, police said.

Colin chased Canales out of the restaurant before police arrived, authorities said.

Canales cut his forehead during the altercation while Colin bruised his hand, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Canales was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

