Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Former Bergen Catholic Football Star Charged With Selling LSD In Drug Sting
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police Nab Accused Hit-Run Driver After Pedestrian Is Struck In Old Tappan

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The pedestrian was struck at the Bistate Plaza in Old Tappan around 12:30 p.m., responders said.
The pedestrian was struck at the Bistate Plaza in Old Tappan around 12:30 p.m., responders said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Authorities found a hit-and-run driver whose Jeep struck a pedestrian early Tuesday afternoon in Old Tappan.

Police nabbed her on DeWolf Road, a little less than a mile from the Bistate Plaza on Old Tappan Road, where the pedestrian was struck around 12:30 p.m., responders said.

She was drifting in and out of consciousness with an apparent head injury, they said.

The pedestrian was taken to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center.

The Jeep was impounded.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.