Police Nab Accused Hit-Run Driver After Pedestrian Is Struck In Old Tappan

Authorities found a hit-and-run driver whose Jeep struck a pedestrian early Tuesday afternoon in Old Tappan.

Police nabbed her on DeWolf Road, a little less than a mile from the Bistate Plaza on Old Tappan Road, where the pedestrian was struck around 12:30 p.m., responders said.

She was drifting in and out of consciousness with an apparent head injury, they said.

The pedestrian was taken to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center.

The Jeep was impounded.

