Police took four suspects into custody following a stolen car chase that ended in a crash at the Route 17 exit to Route 4 in Paramus before dawn Monday.

Upper Saddle River police began chasing the vehicle stolen in their town around 2:45 a.m., then pulled back on Route 17, Detective Lt. Edward Kane said.

The vehicle then crashed further down the road less than 15 minutes later.



