Police: Multiple Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Paterson Man Who Shot At Group Of 5

Jerry DeMarco
Julio Vasquez Larosa
Julio Vasquez Larosa Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Paterson man wanted for wounding five people in a shooting last month surrendered to city police after they identified him as the gunman, authorities said Tuesday.

Julio Vasquez Larosa, 34, remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Court in Paterson on five counts each of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

It was shortly after 4 a.m. Sept. 19 when Larosa opened fire in the area of Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

Two of the victims – both men, one 39 and the other 26 – got to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center via private vehicle, they said, adding that “three additional victims were located and Julio Vasquez Larosa was identified.”

City detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Larosa, who turned himself in at headquarters on Monday.

