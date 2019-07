A 49-year-old Butler man charged a Chatham resident $8,000 for a bathroom renovation that wasn't done, said police who arrested him.

Chatham Borough police said James Diliberto was charged with failing to:

register with the state Division of Consumer Affairs;

provide proof of commercial liability insurance;

specify terms of a home improvement contract in writing.

Dilberto was released pending a court appearance.

