Police: Men Caught With Guns, Drugs For Sale, $12,770 Cash Operated From Paterson Bar

A raid on a Paterson bar and nearby home turned up various amounts of heroin, cocaine, pot, prescription pills and more all packaged for sale, along with two handguns and several rounds of ammo, authorities said.

The state ABC teamed up with city detectives for an investigation that led to Friday night’s raid at Quilvio’s Bar on Main Street, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Authorities hit 34-year-old Jesse Jones with 44 drug-related charges and Raymond Burgos, 27, with a dozen involving drugs and weapons, he said. These include having drugs for sale within 1,000 feet of Public School #9 and within 500 feet of the South Paterson Public Library.

The ABC also cited Quilvio’s Bar & Liquors for 10 administrative offenses, including hiring an ex-con prohibited from working in such an establishment, having drugs on the premises and possessing untaxed goods, Speziale said.

Jones, of Pacific Street, was arrested at the bar carrying 130 crack vials, a dozen bags of cocaine, 35 glassine folds of heroin, nine bags of pot, 29 Xanax pills and $182 in drug cash, the director said.

Burgos, of 774 East 19th Street, had 33 vials of cocaine, 51 Endocet pills, 18 Oxycodone pills and $382 in drug proceeds, he said.

The ABC investigation of activities at the bar, Speziale said, led to a search of Jones’s home that yielded two handguns – one a 9mm High Point and the other a Davis Industries .380-caliber – along with magazines for each containing several rounds.

Also seized, he said:

70 glassine envelopes of heroin;

60 vials of crack and two small bags of it;

31 bags of cocaine;

47 small bags of marijuana;

10 Suboxone strips;

$12,207 in drug cash;

a shoulder holster;

various drug paraphernalia.

Both remained held Monday in the Passaic County Jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.