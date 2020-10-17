Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: Maywood Dealer Who Ran Drug Factory Released, Starts Selling Again

Jerry DeMarco
Jabian Ortiz
Jabian Ortiz Photo Credit: MAYWOOD PD

An accused dealer was quickly back in business after being released pending trial for running a cocaine factory from his Maywood apartment, authorities said Saturday.

New Jersey State Police originally raided the East Central Avenue apartment of Jabian Ortiz in August after learning that both they and Maywood detectives were investigating him.

The raid turned up nearly half-pound of cocaine, some pot, drug-packaging materials and $23,000 in alleged proceeds, they said at the time.

Ortiz, 45, was charged with operating a drug production facility, among other counts, and sent to the Bergen County Jail.

A week later, a judge ordered him released a week later under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, records show.

It didn’t take Ortiz long to begin dealing again, Police Chief Terence Kenny said.

So Kenny’s detectives re-opened the investigation and obtained a new search warrant for his apartment.

Assisted by a Bergen County Regional SWAT Team, New Jersey State Police and their own K-9 unit, they investigators found pot, anabolic steroids, drug paraphernalia and $8,000 in illegal proceeds during a raid Friday, the chief said.

Ortiz remained held Saturday in the Bergen County Jail while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on the new charges.

He’s charged with various drug counts, as well as money laundering.

