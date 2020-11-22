Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Police: Man Turns Gun On Himself At NJ Shooting Range

Cecilia Levine
RTSP in Union
RTSP in Union Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man was in grave condition after shooting himself in the head at a Union shooting range Saturday evening, local officials said.

The man was at RTSP on Route 22 with two friends when he fired a pair of shots downrange before turning the gun on himself, around 7:20 p.m., RLS Media reports, citing local police.

Two police officers were the first to arrive on scene after an employee called 9-1-1, the report said.

First responders performed first aid on the man, before EMS took over and transported him to University Hospital, police said.

The man was in critical condition as of Saturday night, police said.

The incident was being investigated as a suicide attempt, authorities said.

RTSP has a second location in Randolph (Morris County).

