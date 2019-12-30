Police: Man Struck, Killed Near Meadowlands Was Headed Home From Work At Nearby Gas Station

Carlstadt police on Monday identified a pedestrian struck and killed just north of the Meadowlands over the weekend as a 55-year-old Paterson man who was heading home from work at a local service station.

Abdul Ahad, who emigrated to the U.S. from Bangladesh, was struck around 6:45 a.m. Saturday as he crossed Washington Avenue just north of Route 120 -- on what for decades has been a notorious stretch of road, authorities said.

The Dodge Charger that hit him was headed north and was passing a stopped NJ Transit bus when Ahad stepped into his path, Detective Sgt. John Cleary said.

Ahad, who was pronounced dead at the scene, worked for several years at the nearby Valero station and was trying to board the bus, Cleary said.

The 23-year-old driver of the Charger remained and fully cooperated with police, the sergeant said, adding that no charges were filed.

Cleary thanked the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, the East Rutherford Police Department and the New Jersey Department of Transportation for their assistance.

