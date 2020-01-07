Police: Man Pushed Victim Onto Morris County Tracks Causing 9 Broken Ribs As Train Pulled In

An East Orange man who pushed a victim onto the railroad tracks at a Morris County train station while a train was coming has been arrested on assault charges, NJ Transit officials said.

A Lake Hiawatha resident told police he was on the platform waiting for a train to Morristown at the Dover station on Dec. 3, 2019, NJ Transit spokesman Paul Milo said.

The resident began assisting another customer at a ticket vending machine when he was approached by a man, later identified as Paul E. Stewart, demanding he get out of his way, Milo said.

The victim refused, noting Stewart had enough room to get around him, according to Milo. That's when Stewart pushed the victim twice -- the second time onto the tracks, the victim told police.

As the victim was on the track, a train approached, Milo said. The victim crawled towards the other track and under a platform, where bystanders helped him up.

Dover police and EMS responded and took him to the hospital, where he was treated for nine broken ribs, the victim told NJ Transit police.

NJTPD Detective Ruben Mendez arrested Stewart, 57, on June 26. Stewart, who was being held at the Morris County jail, has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault.

