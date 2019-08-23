Contact Us
Police: Man Chased By Gang Shot In Cliffside Park, Bullet Goes Right Through

Jerry DeMarco
A 24-year-old ex-con shot in the back in a Cliffside Park alleyway while being chased by a gang Thursday night had the bullet go right through his shoulder, authorities said.

Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives joined borough police in searching for the seven or so gang members who chased the victim east on Walker Street and then through the Third Street alley to Second Street, where they said he was shot just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The small-caliber slug came out through his shoulder, they said.

The victim -- who was expected to be released Friday from Hackensack University Medical Center -- had turned onto Walker Street from Anderson Avenue with a fellow felon when the gang began to chase them, according to a police report.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video they’d collected to identify those involved – all of whom they said appeared to be in their mid-teens to early 20s.

Anyone who might have seen something or has surveillance video from the area is asked to contact Cliffside Park police at (201) 945-3600 or the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office at (201) 646-2300 .

