Police Make Toast Of 51-Package Bacon Thief Scrambling Escape With Crack Cocaine: Hoboken PD

A Jersey City man found tried stealing 51 packages of bacon valued at more than $259 from a Hoboken ShopRite store, until police caught him scrambling outside of the store with crack cocaine, authorities said.

George Xenakis, 33, was stopped just outside of the Madison Street ShopRite store by Hoboken officers responding to reports of a shoplifter on Feb. 20, city police said.

Xenakis had dropped all the items and left, but a loss prevention officer provided police with Xenakis' laundry bag containing the meat strips.

During a search incident to arrest, officers found a small clear glass vial with a red top containing a white rock-like substance, suspected to be crack cocaine, police said.

Xenakis was transported to police headquarters, processed, and taken to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

