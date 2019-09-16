Police: Machete-Wielding Elmwood Park Man Breaks Down Door, Goes After Step-Son

A 59-year-old Elmwood Park man armed with a machete went after his stepson Monday night, said police who took him into custody.

Police rushed to Godwin Avenue after receiving a call just after 6:30 p.m. that Wycliffe Graham was breaking down a door, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Damage to the door "substantiated the victim's account of the incident," Foligno said.

Officers arrested Graham without incident and recovered the machete, the chief said.

He was charged with domestic violence aggravated assault and weapons counts.

No one was injured, Foligno said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

