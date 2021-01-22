Police: Lyndhurst Senior, 78, Victimized By Con Artist

ELDER FRAUD: A Lyndhurst senior was befriended by a drug user whose intentions were no good, authorities said. The thief was caught, however, thanks to a real friend, they said.

The 78-year-old victim didn’t know that Melissa Kaups, 39, of Lyndhurst has a drug-related criminal history stretching back more than 20 years, authorities said.

The victim suddenly discovered Kaups in her home one day, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Kaups said she was “checking on her,” he said.

The woman later found two sterling silver necklaces missing from her bedroom dresser and told a friend who called police, Auteri said.

Detectives Christopher Cuneo and William Kapp identified Kaups based on the victim’s description, area video and other identifying factors.

Kaups was charged with theft and released pending further court action. An investigation was continuing.

