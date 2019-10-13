Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police Looking For Same Man In Two Newark Bank Robberies

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Police are looking for this man, who is believed to have robbed two Newark banks within a few minutes
Police are looking for this man, who is believed to have robbed two Newark banks within a few minutes Photo Credit: Newark police

Newark police are asking the public 's help identifying a bank robber who struck in the city Saturday.

The man entered Citi Bank at 721 Broad St. around 1:45 p.m. and handed the teller a note demanding money. No cash was taken in that robbery.

A few minutes later police say the same man entered Chase bank at 744 Broad St. and again handed the teller the note, this time making off with $1,000.

He is described as white, 5’2” to 5'6" tall and 130-150 lbs. He has a brown/orange beard and mustache and was wearing a gray hooded sweater, gray jeans, black and white flannel-patterned scarf, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpdonline.org

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.