Police Looking For Person Who Smashed Crucifix At Bayonne Church

Police in Bayonne are investigating a reported act of vandalism at a church Wednesday night.

Officers were called to St. Vincent de Paul Church on Avenue C around 8:45 p.m., where a witness said someone described only as a male broke a crucifix installed on the church's lawn.

The person pulled the crucifix out of the ground and threw it down, breaking it into two pieces. He slammed a piece of it against the wall, shattering a carving of Jesus. He threw the remaining pieces over the wall and onto the sidewalk before leaving the area, police said.

The cross is valued at about $1,500.

