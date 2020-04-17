Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: Lodi Driver Flees On Three Wheels After Saddle Brook Crash, Hits SUV In Garfield

Jerry DeMarco
The tire left behind on 7th Street in Saddle Brook.
The tire left behind on 7th Street in Saddle Brook. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Saddle Brook PD

A Lodi motorist drove nearly a mile and a half on three wheels after hitting a parked car in Saddle Brook before dawn Friday, authorities said.

Salvatore Bonodonna, 28, received summonses when Garfield police caught him after the crippled sedan hit another parked car on Market Street.

The 2008 Cadillac CTS lost its front passenger wheel when it hit a parked car on 7th Street in Saddle Brook around 5 a.m., Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

A resident dialed 911 after hearing the crash, he said.

Garfield police responded to their own call around 8 a.m. after a parked 2019 Nissan Rogue was found struck near the home of a relative of Bonodonna's who owns the Cadillac.

Bonodonna received summonses for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash and failing to report it. Additional summonses were pending.

