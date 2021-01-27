Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
POLICE: Lehigh Valley Man Found With Cocaine, Heroin, $70K Cash Had 5 Children In Car

Valerie Musson
Pohatcong Township Police and K-9 Xeus
Pohatcong Township Police and K-9 Xeus Photo Credit: Pohatcong Township Police via Facebook

A Lehigh Valley man had five children in the car when he was pulled over and found with heroin, cocaine and about $70,000 in cash, authorities charged.

Jesus Serano, 38, was stopped for several violations on Route 22 in Pohatcong on Tuesday, township police said.

A K-9 search of the car turned up cocaine, heroin and around $70,000 in cash, police said.

Serano, of Allentown, PA, was arrested and charged with money laundering and endangering the welfare of a child in addition to numerous narcotics possession and distribution offenses, police said.

The five children inside the vehicle were released to a family member, police said.

Serano was being held at Warren County Jail pending a detainment hearing at the Warren County Courthouse.

