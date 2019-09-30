Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack PD: Teaneck Repeat Offender Caught With Cocaine After Route 80 Chase
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Landscaper Trying To Burn Beehive Damages Carlstadt Fabric Company Warehouse

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO Photo Credit: COURTESY: Carlstadt Fire Dept (Instagram)

A landscaper trying to burn out a beehive using gasoline started a fire at a Carlstadt fabric company, authorities said.

Firefighters and police who responded Sunday to the Mood Fabrics Company building on Eastern Way found the landscaper trying to douse the blaze from outside the building with water, Detective Sgt. John Cleary said.

Forcing their way inside the warehouse, they found a fire burning near a bay door, Cleary said. Firefighters quickly extinguished it, he said.

Detective John Sanzari was notified, investigated and determined that the landscaper was “attempting to exterminate a bee hive located within a cinder block exterior wall by applying gasoline to burn it,” the sergeant said.

The exterior caught fire first and flames spread into the building, triggering the sprinkler system, Cleary said.

Some fabric was damaged by the excessive smoke, he said, adding that water damage was confined to the area of the fire.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.