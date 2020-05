A Lakewood man mooned several Walmart customers -- including a young child -- and recorded it on his cellphone, authorities said.

Mordechai Grubin, 27, was charged with lewdness, Brick Sgt. James Kelly said.

Patrolman Joseph Riccio responded to a call from the Route 88 store around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Riccio arrested Grubin, who was later released on a summons.

