Police: Jersey Shore Ex-Con Stalker Called Bergen Woman 200 Times, Hung Outside For Hours

A Jersey Shore ex-con phoned a former girlfriend more than 200 times before police found him near her Englewood home carrying a knife, authorities said.

Officers responding to the woman’s 911 call found Nicholas Anastasio, 30, of Long Branch nearby, Police Chief Lawrence Suffern said.

Anastasio served two years in prison in Florida for convictions for burglary, theft and fraud, records show.

He’d already been warned by Englewood police not to contact the victim, Suffern said.

Yet over the course of a week, the chief said, Anastasio was seen standing in front of her home for hours while calling her repeatedly.

Officers who spotted Anastasio while responding to the victim's 911 call found him carrying a knife shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

City police charged Anastasio with stalking and weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a knife, and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge in Hackensack the next afternoon released him with conditions pending further court action.

