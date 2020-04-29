Police: Jersey Shore Driver Shatters Car Windows With Steel, Glass Ammo In Slingshot Spree

A Wall Township man drove around town shattering car windows with a slingshot, said police who arrested him.

Officer Chris Mason arrested Mark Shatkus, 35, Tuesday night after he smashed the rear passenger window of one driver on Allaire Road and the front passenger window of another on Belmar Boulevard near Route 35 using steel and glass projectiles, police said Wednesday in a statement.

Mason, who drove around in an SUV, also shattered the front passenger window of a car parked in a lot off Belmar Boulevard, they said.

No injuries were reported.

Police charged Shatkus with aggravated assault, criminal attempt and various weapons offenses, as well as with violating state coronavirus emergency orders and obstructing roadways.

They sent him to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township to await a detention hearing – while emphasizing that the spree was an isolated incident and no public threat existed.

Anyone with additional information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Mason at (732) 449-4500 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.