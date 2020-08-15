Police: Jersey Shore Bar Owner Charged After Crowds Gather On Rooftop Patio

The owner of a popular North Wildwood bar was charged with violating statewide social-distancing orders after large groups of people were seen crowded on the upstairs outdoor patio, police said.

Flip Flopz management had been warned by police in the past after they received complaints for similar situations, North Wildwood police said.

Officers responding to the W Spruce Avenue bar Sunday around 12:35 a.m. saw crowds of people at Tiki Topz, the upstairs bar patio, police said.

The incident was reviewed by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, resulting in a charge for Flip Flopz owner, Joseph Mahoney Jr., 34, of Mt. Laurel.

What a great turn out! If you missed tonight don’t worry Animal House will be back next Sunday 6-10pm! Posted by Flip Flopz on Sunday, July 19, 2020

He was served a disorderly person offense and he later issued a summons, police said.

