Police-Involved Shooting Reported In Morris County

A police-involved shooting in Morris County sent a suspect to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, responders said.

The shooting occurred on a block of mostly single-family homes on Fairchild Avenue in Morris Plains.

The suspect was taken to Morristown Medical Center in traumatic arrest with two gunshot wounds in the torso, responders said.

The officer was OK, they said.

Following standard procedure, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office is reviewing the use of deadly force in the incident.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.