Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In Fort Lee: AG

Police shot and killed a man Saturday morning, Feb. 4, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.

The incident unfolded at a home on John Street around 8:15 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, at 10:39 a.m., Platkin said.

According to NBC4, the man was possibly armed with a knife and had been visiting family from Las Vegas.

One officer was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries after struck by a ricocheting bullet, the outlet said. Other officers at the scene were hospitalized as is procedure in such incidents, the borough's mayor Mark Sokolich said.

A heavy police presence was expected as the New Jersey Attorney General's Office and Bergen County Prosecutor's Office investigate.

