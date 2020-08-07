Police Involved Shooting In Jersey City Under Investigation

A Jersey City police officer was reportedly OK after a shooting incident Friday evening.
According to initial and unconfirmed reports, one person was shot twice by an officer on Hudson Avenue in Jersey City Heights around 6:30 p.m.
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez did not release details but confirmed that the shooting did, in fact, occur. The victim's condition was not immediately known.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
