Police Investigate TikTok Vid Of Students Assaulting Boy With Autism In Fair Lawn Park

Authorities confirmed Friday morning that they are investigating an incident in which two Fair Lawn students sexually assaulted another with special needs while other youths looked on.

One boy is seen holding the victim by the shoulders while the other pulls his pants down to his ankles in a video shared on TikTok.

The boys stare at his exposed genitals for a moment and then walk away, leaving the victim standing there before he pulls up his pants.

Other students alerted parents and district administrators to the recorded assault in Berdan Park, which they allege was directed by an adult female Fair Lawn High School graduate while current and former students as young as 10 looked on.

A borough police investigation "is in the initial stages," a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice early Friday. "Interviews are being conducted."

"Pantsing" in certain instances can be considered a prank, but it can also be a form of bullying depending on the circumstances. In some case, such incidents have been prosecuted as sexual harassment and/or assault.

There's no doubt how authorities, parents and many other students in town perceive this particular incident.

Fair Lawn Schools Supt. Nicholas J. Norcia said district officials "are extremely upset and angered by this event."

"We have zero tolerance for such behavior," Norcia wrote in a TikTok letter to parents. "However, at this point we must first allow law enforcement to conduct their investigation.

"Because this involves juvenile students, we are limited in what we can publicly disclose," the superintendent added. "Please rest assured that the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority.

"Although it appears from information currently available to us that this incident did not occur on Fair Lawn School District property, we will deal with this situation appropriately," Norcia wrote.

"I implore you to speak to your children about the dangers of such actions and social media," he added.

