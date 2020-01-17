Police Investigate River Vale Teen's Report Of Driver Saying Something To Her

A 13-year-old River Vale girl’s report of an encounter with a strange driver Friday afternoon didn’t appear related to a troubling incident in neighboring Hillsdale, authorities said.

The investigation was still in its early stages, but police said the apparently 40-something driver on Friday apparently shouted something to the girl on Westwood Avenue.

He didn’t attempt to lure her into what she described as a black Nissan, authorities said.

Nor did he follow her, the way the driver in Hillsdale did.

He may have been asking for directions, they said.

Concern has been heightened in the wake of a driver following a Hillsdale girl home, parking in the driveway and walking up to her family's side door this past Tuesday night.

“Right now it doesn’t appear to rise above the level of a suspicious incident,” a ranking law enforcement officer said of the River Vale report.

Police in surrounding towns were notified.

The investigation was continuing.

