Police: Inattentive Driver Rolls Sedan, Hits Other Vehicles At Busy Cliffside Park Intersection

Jerry DeMarco
The eastbound Camry struck one vehicle, rolled, then hit another on Edgewater Avenue in #CliffsidePark, police said. #dailyvoice Photo Credit: Michelle Dee

An inattentive driver rolled her sedan while hitting two other vehicles near a busy Cliffside Park intersection Saturday afternoon, police said.

The driver climbed out of her Toyota Camry and was later taken to Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Detective Capt. Vincent Capano said.

Traffic was stopped at a red light on Edgewater Avenue at Anderson Avenue when the 30-something driver, headed east, sideswiped a Nissan Altima, Capano said.

The Altima rolled and struck a Nissan Rogue near Dewey Avenue outside the Food Bazaar shopping center, the captain said.

"She looked up at the last second," he said, "and it was too late."

No one in the other vehicles was injured, Capano said.

Borough police and firefighters responded, along with Fairview and Ridgefield police, he said. No summonses were immediately issued.

An investigation was continuing, the captain noted.

