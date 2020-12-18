Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police In PA Seek Home For Dog Named After The Way She Walks

Cecilia Levine
The Palmer Police Department is seeking a good home for a dog found last week.
Photo Credit: Palmer Police Department

Police in Northampton County are seeking a good home for a dog who has not been claimed in a week.

The 50-pound dog is believed to be a treeing walker coonhound and was found on Dec. 11, on the 2500 block of Burrowes Street, Palmer police said.

She is likely less than two years old, very friendly and high-energy.

The pup was named "Prancer," partly for the holiday season, but more so her walking style, police said.

Police are willing to set up meet and greets with Prancer in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

Call Deputy Chief Wayne Smith (610) 253-5844 Extension: 1204 for a meet-and-greet.

Click here to fill out an adoption application for Prancer.

