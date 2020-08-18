Police In NJ/NY/CT Investigate Santander Bank ATM Thefts, Make Multiple Arrests

UPDATED: Authorities are investigating multiple cases of ATM thefts in three states including New Jersey.

Police in Mercer, Middlesex, Essex, Hudson and Morris counties were on the lookout Tuesday for suspects in Santander Bank ATM thefts using prepaid credit cards, according to initial reports.

Santander Bank ATMs also were targeted in Brooklyn and Connecticut,

A Santander Bank spokesperson said: “We are cooperating with law enforcement as they actively investigate this situation.”

At least two dozen people who used prepaid debit cards to steal from bank ATMs were arrested on Tuesday, police and other law enforcement authorities said.

Woodbridge police reported that several Santander Bank ATMs had been targeted. Authorities in Hoboken, Millburn, Newark and Bloomfield also reported attempts at stealing from bank ATMs on Tuesday.

One armed suspect's vehicle was stopped in Randolph (Morris County) and at least 13 people were detained as suspects in Robbinsville late Tuesday morning, according to unconfirmed reports and a law enforcement source in Mercer County.

The county source referred questions to the FBI. The federal agency had no immediate comment.

There was a separate unconfirmed report on Tuesday afternoon of multiple persons under arrest by the Route 195 overpass at Hamilton Square Road in Hamilton Township.

This is a developing news story.

