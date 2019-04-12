Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Police Identify Woman Found In Fatal Cranford Fire

Paul Milo
A woman was found dead at the scene of a house fire in Cranford Thursday. News-2019
A woman was found dead at the scene of a house fire in Cranford Thursday. News-2019 Video Credit: ALL COUNTY NEWS

A woman whose body was recovered from a Cranford home during a fire Thursday has been identified, police said.

Deborah Meehan, 65, was found on the first floor of the Brookdale Place home, where a fire had broken out around 3 p.m. The home was heavily damaged in the fire, which appears to have started on the first floor. The fire also appeared to be accidental, police said.

The Union County Fire Investigation Task Force is continuing its investigation, Cranford police also said Friday.

