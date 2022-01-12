Police ID Victim Killed In Warren County House Fire

A 95-year-old woman died in a Warren County house fire Tuesday evening, state police confirmed.

Troopers responding to the fire report on Sunset Court in White Township found and removed Mary Tino from the blaze shortly before 5:50 p.m., NJSP spokesperson Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

Tino, of White Township, was pronounced dead as she was being taken to a nearby hospital, Slota said.

The Hope Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

The investigation was ongoing, and additional details were not released.

