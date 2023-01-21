Police ID Victim, Hit-Run Driver In Carlstadt Accident

A 70-year-old waiter from Passaic has been charged in a Bergen County crash that left a 61-year-old pedestrian dead, authorities announced.

Justinian Cuevasmetemi was behind the wheel of a 2017 Toyota RAV-4 when he struck Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, on Hoboken Road in Carlstadt around 10:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, then fled the scene, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Peko-Lillis of Secaucus was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead as a result of the crash, Musella said.

Cuevasmetemi was found Saturday, Jan. 21 and charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, and third-degree endangering an injured victim, police said. He was also served multiple motor vehicle summonses.

Cuevasmetemi was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

