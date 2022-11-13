Police ID Union County Murder Victim, 44

A 44-year-old Roselle man was shot and killed in broad daylight over the weekend in Rahway, authorities said.

Jack Harris was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 1400 block of Witherspoon Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Detective Patrick Bradley at 908-418-2187 Or Rahway Police Department Detective Sidra Colvin at 732-827-2200.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org; submission of tips made in this fashion that result in an indictment and conviction can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 via the Union County Crime Stoppers.

