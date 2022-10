A 38-year-old man was struck and killed on Route 287 overnight, authorities said.

Erik Salemke, of Bridgewater, was crossing the highway when he was struck by a vehicle on the northbound side near milepost 21.8 around 9:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Salemke was then run over by a Volvo tractor trailer, and pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

