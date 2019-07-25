Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Police ID Pedestrian, 28, Struck On Route 23 In West Milford

The victim was struck on Route 23 (Paterson-Hamburg Turnpike) in West Milford.
The victim was struck on Route 23 (Paterson-Hamburg Turnpike) in West Milford.

Authorities on Thursday said they didn’t know the condition of a 28-year-old Hewitt man who was struck by a sedan on Route 23 the night before.

Joseph Lanzo was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center after being struck just after 9:30 p.m. near the Grasshopper Irish Pub on the northbound highway near Cross Road.

Artem Samsonov, 27, of Pinebrook, was behind the wheel of the 2013 Lexus that struck Lanzo – and was, in turn, rear-ended by a 2014 Ford Escape driven by a 57-year-old Oak Ridge woman, Sgt. Anthony Parrello said.

A landing zone was set up for AirMed One at the Paradise Kroll School on Paradise Road in Oak Ridge.

The West Milford Police Crash Investigation Team was investigating, Parrello said.

He asked that anyone who witnessed the accident or has information that could help investigators contact either Sgt. Thomas Valente or Detective Sgt. Eric Darnsteadt: (973) 728-2802 .

