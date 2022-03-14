Police ID New Brunswick Man, 40, Killed In Weekend Crash

Police have identified the 40-year-old man killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer.

Kendall Campbell, of New Brunswick, was driving north on Route 1 near New Road when the crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, South Brunswick police said.

Campbell got stuck under the rear of a tractor-trailer driven by a 56-year-old man from Somerset, police said. He was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he was pronounced dead, they said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call 732-329-4646.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.