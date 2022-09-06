Police ID Man Found Dead Behind Route 206 QuickChek

A Bridgewater man was found dead in his car behind a QuickChek in Somerset County early this week, authorities said.

Michael Sokolinski was pronounced dead at the scene behind the Route 206 convenience store in Hillsborough Monday, June 6, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said.

The death remains under investigation by detectives pending an autopsy and toxicology report from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

