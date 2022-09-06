Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Passaic County Strip Club Owner From Bergen Charged With Sexually Assaulting Dancer
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police ID Man Found Dead Behind Route 206 QuickChek

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Route 206 QuickChek
Route 206 QuickChek Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Bridgewater man was found dead in his car behind a QuickChek in Somerset County early this week, authorities said.

Michael Sokolinski was pronounced dead at the scene behind the Route 206 convenience store in Hillsborough Monday, June 6, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said.

The death remains under investigation by detectives pending an autopsy and toxicology report from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.