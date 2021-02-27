Police ID Driver Killed In Route 206 Sussex County Crash

A 62-year-old man died when his vehicle became pinned underneath a tractor-trailer on Route 206 in Sussex County Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Richard Hamm, of Andover, was heading northbound behind the wheel of a Dodge when he struck the trailer, which was perpendicular across the roadway while backing into a loading dock 2:20 p.m., Police Chief Eric Danielson said.

The Andover Township Fire Department and first responders removed Hamm's car from under the tractor trailer, and Hamm died of injuries suffered in the crash, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.