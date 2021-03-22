Police ID 17-Year-Old Killed In Jersey City Shooting

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night, authorities said.

Police responding to reports of shots fired near 116 MLK Dr., found Zaimier Bell with gunshot wounds to his upper body around 5:30 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center and deceased at 6:10 p.m.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case.

One of my baseball players Zamier Bell lost his life tonight. Please pray for him and his family. Posted by Brian Mills on Sunday, March 21, 2021

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.

All information will be kept confidential.

