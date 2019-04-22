Police: Hackensack Woman Stabbed In Throat Plays Dead, Attacker Charged With Attempted Murder

A woman stabbed in the throat played dead until her attacker left, said Hackensack police who charged a 50-year-old city man with attempted murder.

The critically injured woman was listed in stable condition early Monday afternoon at Hackensack University Medical Center, they said.

Meanwhile, Jergere Minaya-Acosta remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing on charges that also include unlawful weapons possession and endangering an injured victim.

Officers who responded to the call at a home in the north end of the city just before 4 a.m. Saturday found the woman with a life-threatening stab wound in her throat, said Capt. Darrin DeWitt.

She told them she “pretended to be dead until the suspect left the area,” DeWitt said.

Police found and arrested Minaya-Acosta soon after.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.