Police: Hackensack Man Bashes Car With Sledgehammer, Flees, Nabbed In Ridgefield Park

A Hackensack man bashed a car with a sledgehammer in the parking lot of a local supermarket, then led police on a brief chase Thursday afternoon before being caught in Ridgefield Park, authorities said.

Responding Hackensack officers tried to stop Gary Jones, who sped off in an older-model BMW after damaging a vehicle at the West Pleasantview Avenue Stop & Shop around 2:45 p.m., Capt. Francesco Aquila said.

The officers chased Jones onto Route 80 before terminating the pursuit due to safety concerns.After hearing the alert, Bogota police and Bergen County sheriff’s officers found Jones in the car on Central Avenue in Ridgefield Park and took him into custody.

Hackensack police charged him with domestic violence criminal mischief, obstruction, eluding and weapons offenses and released him pending a hearing.

