Police: Hackensack Man Assaults Pregnant Girlfriend, Vandalizes Apartment Over Bus Fare

An unemployed Hackensack man knocked down his pregnant girlfriend, kicked her in the stomach and trashed her apartment – smashing the TV, furniture and dishes – over $5, authorities said.

Responding Officer Michael Reo quickly broadcast a description of Shaka Tyler, 36, who’d fled the Main Street apartment following Monday’s assault, Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

Officers Steven Lemanowicz and Aaron Rios nabbed Tyler several blocks away, DeWitt said.

He was carrying MDMA, the captain said.

Tyler went on a rampage, sending his girlfriend to the hospital after ripping a gold chain from her neck, pushing her down and kicking her, then causing $1,300 in damage to their apartment, because she didn’t have $5 to give him for bus far to New York City, DeWitt said.

He remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following Monday’s incident.

Tyler is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, criminal mischief and drug possession.

