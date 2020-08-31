Police: Glen Rock Man Lunges At Hackensack Car Dealer Employee With Knife In Parking Dispute

A Glen Rock trucker who’d taken up two parking spaces pulled a knife and lunged at a Hackensack car dealership employee who asked him to park properly, authorities said.

The worker at Hackensack Nissan on River Street asked Kelvin Mack, 47, to park properly after he took up two spaces with his 2018 Mercedes Benz shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Police Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

Mack, who had a handicap placard in his car, “became irate and retrieved a knife,” DeWitt said.

“Mack, with the knife in his hand, threatened to cut the employee and lunged at him,” the captain said.

He got back into his car and drove away before Officers Benhamin Farhi and Sgt. Richard Melber stopped Mack, found the knife and took him into custody, DeWitt said.

Police charged Mack with weapons possession, simple assault (by menacing) and making terroristic threats, then sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

Mack, who had a previous assault charge on his record, remained held Monday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

******

ALSO SEE: An Elizabeth man was charged with assault by auto and child endangerment after he crashed a stolen car into a Lyndhurst gas station canopy, seriously injuring his 16-year-old female passenger, following a police chase, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/lyndhurst/police-fire/girl-16-seriously-injured-elizabeth-man-charged-in-stolen-car-crash-at-passaic-river-bridge/793336/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.