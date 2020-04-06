Police: Four Nabbed Selling Stolen Long Island Car To Online Buyer In Lyndhurst

Lyndhurst police nabbed four men -- two of whom ran -- as they tried to sell a stolen Long Island car to an online buyer in Lyndhurst, authorities said.

The 2014 Mercedes had been reported stolen after the owner’s daughter left it running with the keys inside in Great River, a town in Suffolk County, they said.

The owner called Lyndhurst police at 9:30 p.m. Sunday after the tracking device showed the car at The Station At Lyndhurst Apartments on Chubb Avenue.

Sgt. Richard Holicki found the four standing outside the car with the prospective buyer, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Officers Matthew Giunta and Michael Clifford assisted Holicki in arresting Brandon Hicks, 18, East Orange and Michael Cineas, 22, of East Islip, NY.

The two other suspects ran, Auteri said.

Within minutes, the area was flooded with law enforcement, including a Bergen County sheriff’s K9 unit, police from North Arlington, Kearny and Secaucus, he said.

They found the two others -- Jordan Hicks, 20, of East Orange and Jahiem Hayes, 18, Wyandanch, NY – behind the complex soon after, Auteri said.

All four were charged with receiving stolen property, drug distribution and possession of an ounce of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. Hicks and Hayes also were charged with eluding.

Police seized $1,912 in suspected drug proceeds.

All four were released amid the coronavirus pandemic pending first appearance hearings in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Police also cleared the prospective car buyer, who they said responded to a social media ad for what he thought was a legitimate purchase.

