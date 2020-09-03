Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Fleeing Peeping Tom Clips Victim With Car Outside South Hackensack Motel

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
INSET: Eduardo Moreno
INSET: Eduardo Moreno Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy SOUTH HACKENSACK PD

A peeping Tom caught looking into the windows of a South Hackensack motel room while a couple was having sex clipped one of the victims with his car as he fled, authorities said.

Eduardo Moreno was "peering into motel room windows where the curtains were not shut all the way and watching the occupants" at the Congress Inn on Route 46 around 2:45 a.m. Feb. 22, Deputy Police Chief Robert Kaiser said.

One of the occupants chased after him and was grazed as Moreno drove off, Kaiser said.

Police tracked down an arrested Moreno, a Mexican national living in Passaic, on Sunday.

He was charged with invasion of privacy, criminal trespassing and misdemeanor assault by auto and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Monday pending a bail hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.