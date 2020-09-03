Police: Fleeing Peeping Tom Clips Victim With Car Outside South Hackensack Motel

A peeping Tom caught looking into the windows of a South Hackensack motel room while a couple was having sex clipped one of the victims with his car as he fled, authorities said.

Eduardo Moreno was "peering into motel room windows where the curtains were not shut all the way and watching the occupants" at the Congress Inn on Route 46 around 2:45 a.m. Feb. 22, Deputy Police Chief Robert Kaiser said.

One of the occupants chased after him and was grazed as Moreno drove off, Kaiser said.

Police tracked down an arrested Moreno, a Mexican national living in Passaic, on Sunday.

He was charged with invasion of privacy, criminal trespassing and misdemeanor assault by auto and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Monday pending a bail hearing.

