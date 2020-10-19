Police: Fair Lawn Man Threatened Officers, Families

A Fair Lawn man accused of fighting with and spitting on police threatened borough officers and their families on social media after a judge released him, authorities said.

Paterson police captured Brandon Michael Hernandez, 25, and turned him over to Fair Lawn police on an arrest warrant on Friday.

Hernandez was arrested last month after police said he violated an order of protection and led them on a brief chase.

He fought with and spit on the officers before being subdued, sending one of them to the hospital, they said at the time.

Hernandez – who records show has violated protection orders before -- was taken under police guard to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an evaluation before being transferred to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge ordered him released less than 24 hours later under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Soon after, Hernandez “sent threatening messages over social media to family members of Fair Lawn police” and posted threats to kill officers directly on department social media sites, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

He remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with cyber harassment, stalking and three counts of making terroristic threats.

******

ALSO SEE: “Being a traitor has a death sentence,” wrote a Paramus man who threatened to kill a federal judge, said authorities who arrested him.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/paramus/police-fire/paramus-man-charged-with-threatening-to-kill-federal-judge/796251/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.