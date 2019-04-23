Police: Dumont Man Struck, Killed By Freight Train In Bergenfield Suicide

UPDATE: A freight train struck and killed a Dumont man in Bergenfield Tuesday in what police said was a suicide.

The 55-year-old kneeled down on the tracks near Church Street as the CSX train approached around 1:40 p.m., Capt. Mustafa Rabboh said.

The man "parked his vehicle a short distance away, waited for the train, then kneeled on the tracks as the train approached," Rabboh said.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

Main Street was closed. Traffic was re-routed to Columbia Avenue and Church Street.

The crossings across Clinton Avenue and across New Bridge Road were open.

For anyone who’s suffering through difficult times and/or contemplating suicide, there is help available: NJ Hopeline at 1-855-654-6735 .

