Police: Driver In Oakland Roadblock Crash Was Under Heroin Influence

Jerry DeMarco
Oakland Police Dept.
Oakland Police Dept. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A heroin user was under the influence when he slammed his car into a road-closure barricade on Skyline Drive in Oakland, police said.

John Milazzo, 34, of North Arlington was carrying six heroin folds and a plastic straw when his 2005 Saturn Vue hit the barricades near West Oakland Avenue last Friday night, Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

The roadblocks were set up after a truck overturned on Skyline Drive earlier.

Milazzo was charged with drug possession, driving under the influence of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, the lieutenant said.

He was released to a family member pending a court date, Eldridge said.

Milazzo wasn’t injured and the damage was minor, he said.

